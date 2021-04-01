Woman charged after officer find methamphetamine during traffic stop in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers said they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Elkins.

On Mar. 30, officers with the Elkins Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercury Cougar for its passenger side brake light being out, according to a criminal complaint.

Amanda Wagner

Officers then made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and spoke with the driver, Amanda Wagner, 31, of Bramwell, and smelled “the odor of burnt marijuana” as well as observing “Wagner acting nervous as she fumbled around her vehicle,” officers said.

As Wagner was looking for her documentation, another individual looked as though he “were trying to hide underneath of him on the floorboard,” according to the complaint.

When officers approached the passenger side of the vehicle, they observed a smoking device and asked him to step out of the vehicle; when the male exited the vehicle officers observed Wagner place her purse on the seat in an attempt to cover a plastic container with presumed methamphetamine inside, officers said.

Officers extracted Wagner from the vehicle and placed her into a police cruiser, at that time a search of Wagner’s Mercury began, during which time officers found smoking devices, a glass container wrapped in a diaper that held several Neurontin pills, a black container which held a smoking device and presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

After officers performed the search, Wagner claimed that the items in the vehicle were her’s , and the male passenger stated that he and Wagner switched seats so she could drive and that he didn’t know she had any substances in the vehicle, officers said.

Wagner has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.