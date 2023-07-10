WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers said that they found crack and cocaine while responding to an overdose call in Westover.

On June 27, officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to a call of a drug overdose taking place at Holland Avenue in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

Karyssa Wills

When officers arrived, they said they “smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from inside of the residence” before making contact with Karyssa Wills, 21, of Westover, who was “actively overdosing inside the residence,” officers said.

While talking with Wills, she said that “she had snorted a white powdery substance the night prior,” however, EMS said that “she had to have used the substance within the last hour judging by the way she was overdosing so severely,” according to the complaint.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers said that they located 22 grams of crack rock cocaine, 60 grams of powdered cocaine, 64 Oxycodone pills, 33 grams of marijuana, two sets of scales, a “plethora” of cellophane and drug paraphernalia, as well as a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Wills has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.