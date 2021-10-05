Woman charged after officers assist CPS workers with neglect call at Clarksburg residence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers assist CPS workers with a neglect call at a Clarksburg residence.

On Sept. 30, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a residence on Clay Street in Clarksburg in reference to a CPS report of child neglect, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a CPS agent who called the police to assist after seeing the condition of the residence, officers said.

Catherine Ash

Officers then spoke to a woman in the residence, Catherine Ash, 30, of Clarksburg, who told officers they could enter the home, according to the complaint.

Upon entering the residence, officers saw that “the front room was filled with trash and other clutter,” and that the stairs were “blocked and unusable”; another room “was inaccessible due to the amount of clutter in it,” officers said.

In the kitchen, officers observed a door to the basement which was “just leaned up in the doorway not attached to anything,” as well as “large holes in the wall going into the kitchen,” according to the complaint.

A nearby room “looked to be someone’s bedroom” and had “a large amount of trash and clutter and burnt aluminum”; another bedroom could not be accessed due to clutter, officers said.

Also in the kitchen, there was so much trash that it was difficult to move through, as well as the fridge being “dirty with rotten food inside,” according to the complaint.

In an upstairs room, “the whole floor was covered in dog feces”; officers had to force open a child’s bedroom door due to the amount of clutter, officers said.

Code enforcement observed the conditions of the home and was going to condemn the home on Oct. 1; on that date, code enforcement advised officers that the gas and hot water tanks “were not hooked up,” prior to condemning the residence, according to the complaint.

Ash has been charged with three counts of child neglect creating a risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.