Woman charged after officers discover her 2-year-old boy had been missing in Clarksburg for more than an hour while she slept

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found that her 2-year-old child had been missing for more than an hour while she slept.

On Aug. 9, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department received a call for a welfare check in Oak Spring Court in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, the woman who called them, told officers that a boy who appeared to be 3 years old, came up to her porch and began playing with her children’s toys, officers said.

The caller said that neither she nor any of her neighbors had seen the boy before, and when officers tried to speak with the child, he “would constantly turn away,” according to the complaint.

Patience Cox

After canvassing the area to try to learn any information about the child they could, officers later used social media and figured out that the child’s mother was Patience Cox, 28, of Clarksburg, officers said.

When officers arrived at Cox’s residence on Oakmound Drive, they found “the door ajar” and that Cox had “just woke up,” and that she was “unaware her child was missing,” according to the complaint.

Officers later determined that the child had “left the apartment and exited the complex, across the parking lot, making it down the hill, across the access road” and “ending up the far end of Oak Spring Ct.,” officers said.

The child had been gone for “at least an hour” before Cox was told that the boy was missing, according to the complaint.

Cox has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.