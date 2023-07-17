MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers say they found drugs on her person after locating an encampment off of a street in Morgantown.

On July 17, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were conducting a foot patrol in the area of Elk Street in Morgantown when they located an encampment in a wooded area, according to a criminal complaint.

Loretha Williams

While at the encampment, officers said they located four individuals “trespassing on private property,” one of whom was identified as Loretha Williams, 28, of Star City, who officers said had an active warrant through WVU police.

Officers then placed Williams into custody and located drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and a pistol on her person, according to the complaint.

Once Williams was taken to the police department for processing, officers said they located 30 bags containing “about a tenth of a gram of a white powder field tested as an opiate,” five bags containing 1.1 to 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, another bag containing 7.2 grams of meth, three bags containing 0.7 to 0.9 grams of marijuana, six THC cartridges, two bags containing 0.4 to 0.5 grams of cocaine and an additional bag of cocaine.

Williams has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.