Woman charged after officers find drugs during vehicle search in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found drugs during a vehicle search in Bridgeport.

On July 14, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling the area of Johnson Avenue when they saw a blue Chevy Equinox with a Florida registration that performed “an improper lane change by not using their blinker 100 feet before changing lanes,” according to a criminal complaint.

Stephanie Miller

At that point, officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, as well as a passenger identified as Stephanie Miller, 44, of Pursglove, officers said.

After discovering that the driver’s operator’s permit was expired, both the driver and Miller consented to a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers found $2,208.76 in cash, a set of digital scales, four bags containing 78 2 mg Alprazolam tablets, aluminum foil containing 4.25 grams of a white powder substance, 12.09 grams of a packaged white powder substance, other paraphernalia, as well as a “Mountain State EBT card” with Miller’s name on it, deputies said.

Miller has been charged with possession with intent to deliver Alprazolam and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.