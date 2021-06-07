Woman charged after officers find drugs in a stolen vehicle in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find drugs in a stolen vehicle in Elkins.

On June 4, officers with the Elkins Police Department were advised of a stolen vehicle in the Davis Medical Center Parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

An off-duty officer had received a call that a white Ford Escort has pulled into the parking lot of the hospital and “was now parked,” and the off-duty officer forwarded the information to Elkins Police, officers said.

Lisa Spiva

Officers received a report that the vehicle was stolen, and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Lisa Spiva, 36, of Elkins, who the victim “stated stole the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

When officers conducted a search of the vehicle, they found drug-related items in Spiva’s purse which she “advised were hers,” officers said.

Inside the purse, officers found four bags, one containing presumed methamphetamine, one containing presumed burnt marijuana residue, as well as a “grinder with a greeny leafy substance,” multiple syringes and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Spiva has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.