Woman charged after officers find drugs in her Elkins home while executing search warrant

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find drugs in her home in Elkins while executing a search warrant.

On May 10, officers with the Elkins Police Department were contacted by West Virginia State Police in reference to locating a male subject located at a residence in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they did not find the male subject, but did receive information that he may be at a separate location; when officers arrived at the new location, they found “a door that was pad locked from the outside,” as well as “a door in the rear of the house that was unsecured and ajar,” officers said.

Michelle Cain

After announcing themselves and knocking multiple times, officers entered the residence through the ajar door and made contact with individuals in the residence, and after officers located drugs and paraphernalia, the individual stated they received it from Michelle Cain, 53, of Elkins, according to the complaint.

In a statement, one of the individuals said that Cain is “where all the dope comes from,” and that “Cain has approximately 4 to 6 ounces if not more in a hidden security box in the closet under the carpet in the closet floor that she keeps meth in,” officers said.

From the information received, officers believed that “[d]ue to this information and multiple previous indications of drug activity along with other inputs of similar information,” … “Michelle Cain supplies the majority of methamphetamine to the city of Elkins,” according to the complaint.

On May 11, officers obtained a search warrant for Cain’s residence and upon entering, officers found Cain in a room known to be her bedroom, officers said.

After officers detained every individual in the residence, they found “in plain view” a clear plastic bag containing “a large crystal-like substance” of presumed methamphetamine, two smaller bags of presumed methamphetamine, as well as a blue set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

When officers weighed the presumed methamphetamine, it totaled 108.57 grams, officers said.

Cain has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.