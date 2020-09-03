Woman charged after officers say they found drugs, paraphernalia in her vehicle during well-being check in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find drugs and other paraphernalia in her vehicle during a well-being check for her being found unconscious behind the wheel.

On Sept. 2, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department responded to the Speedway in Nutter Fort for a welfare check on a woman “passed out” behind the wheel of a silver SUV in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Ann Herwat

When officers opened the vehicle to make sure the female, identified as Ann Herwat, 38, of Stonewood, “was okay” and asked her for her identification, also asked her to exit the vehicle, officers said.

Officers then asked Herwat what she was doing, to which she replied that “she had a long day and was tired,” and then officers asked her if she had anything illegal in the vehicle, to which Herwat replied that she did not, according to the complaint.

Herwat was then asked if officers could search her vehicle, and Herwat said they could; upon searching the vehicle, officers “located several individually packaged baggies of a clear crystal like substance” of presumed methamphetamine, as well as “packaging materials” and a set of digital scales, officers said.

During that time, officers placed Herwat into custody and transported her for processing; later, officers found two heroin stamps folded into an aluminum foil package, according to a criminal complaint.

Herwat has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.