Woman charged after officers say they found drugs, paraphernalia in her vehicle during well-being check in Nutter Fort

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find drugs and other paraphernalia in her vehicle during a well-being check for her being found unconscious behind the wheel.

On Sept. 2, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department responded to the Speedway in Nutter Fort for a welfare check on a woman “passed out” behind the wheel of a silver SUV in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Image preview
Ann Herwat

When officers opened the vehicle to make sure the female, identified as Ann Herwat, 38, of Stonewood, “was okay” and asked her for her identification, also asked her to exit the vehicle, officers said.

Officers then asked Herwat what she was doing, to which she replied that “she had a long day and was tired,” and then officers asked her if she had anything illegal in the vehicle, to which Herwat replied that she did not, according to the complaint.

Herwat was then asked if officers could search her vehicle, and Herwat said they could; upon searching the vehicle, officers “located several individually packaged baggies of a clear crystal like substance” of presumed methamphetamine, as well as “packaging materials” and a set of digital scales, officers said.

During that time, officers placed Herwat into custody and transported her for processing; later, officers found two heroin stamps folded into an aluminum foil package, according to a criminal complaint.

Herwat has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories