FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find drugs while taking her into custody from an outstanding warrant in Fairmont.

On Feb. 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department came into contact with a woman who had an outstanding warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

Danielle Williams

Upon searching the woman, identified as Danielle Williams, 34, of Fairmont, officers located a plastic package containing presumed methamphetamine, officers said.

In the U-Haul vehicle Williams was driving, officers noted that there were “multiple backpacks and cell phones,” which resulted in officers obtaining a search warrant for the U-Haul, according to the complaint.

Upon executing the search warrant, officers located two sets of scales, methamphetamine, heroin and a Ruger pistol, officers said.

Williams has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $215,000 bond.