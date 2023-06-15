NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers said that they found evidence that she allegedly intended to sell “boi” in Nutter Fort.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 14, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department responded to a residence on Kentucky Avenue in order to assist with a probation home search.

Clarissa Adkins

Officers said that when they arrived, they observed two individuals being placed into custody, including Clarissa Adkins, 30, of Wallace. Probation officers said they had observed drugs and paraphernalia in a closet, according to the complaint.

As a result of the home check, officers requested and then executed a search warrant on the residence which resulted in officers locating fentanyl, methamphetamine, used foils, bags and “other drug items,” according to the complaint.

Officers said that Adkins’ phone contained messages which “indicated she was either selling or trading narcotics,” and that she “had asked several people if they wanted to buy ‘boi’ or ‘ice’ from her,” according to the complaint.

Adkins has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.