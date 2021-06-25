Woman charged after officers find fentanyl and meth during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On June 23, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Ford because its “passenger side break wasn’t functioning,” according to a criminal complaint.

Aimee Teter

When the vehicle stopped on Park Avenue at the intersection of Meigs Avenue, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver as well as a passenger identified as Aimee Teter, 40, of Clarksburg, officers said.

While running Teter and the driver’s information, a K9 unit arrived and performed a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, which resulted in the K9 indicated for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During a search of Teter’s person, officers located 2.37 grams of fentanyl, 0.53 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a set of digital scales in her wallet, officers said.

Teter has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.