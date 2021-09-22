Woman charged after officers find fentanyl and methamphetamine while on suspicious vehicle call in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found fentanyl and methamphetamine while on a suspicious vehicle call in Clarksburg.

On Sept. 21, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to Byrd Lane in Clarksburg in reference to a suspicious vehicle call, according to a criminal complaint.

Renee Thomas

While on scene, officers located the vehicle parked in the roadway and made contact with a male driver and female passenger; the female was identified as Renee Thomas, 42, of Clarksburg, officers said.

A K9 unit then performed a free air sniff around the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the odor of drugs, according to the complaint.

Officers searched the vehicle and located 15 grams of fentanyl, 8 grams of methamphetamine, a “large number” of empty plastic bags and a set of digital scales, officers said.

Thomas has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.