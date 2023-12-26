WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers found crack rock cocaine and fentanyl in a vehicle during a search on Christmas Day in Westover.

On Dec. 25, officers with the Westover Police Department observed a vehicle driving to the left of center near Holland Avenue and performed a traffic stop due to “believing the driver might have been under the influence,” according to a criminal complaint.

Shayla Phillips

When officers made contact with the driver, identified as Shyla Phillips, 37, of Morgantown, they “could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” and requested Phillips exit the car, officers said.

Officers detained Phillips “after a short physical altercation,” before which, they “observed a green leafy substance sitting on the passenger seat of the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

At that point, a probable cause search was performed in the vehicle, during which time, officers located 4 grams of suspected marijuana, 10 grams of presumed crack rock cocaine, 5 grams of fentanyl, an additional 25 grams of fentanyl and a set of digital scales, officers said.

Phillips has been charged with two counts of possession with intent. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.