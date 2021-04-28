Woman charged after officers find fentanyl during search at Sheetz parking lot in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find fentanyl during a search at a Sheetz parking lot in Bridgeport.

On Apr. 27, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling the area of Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport when they observed a vehicle travelling left of center which had “items obstructing the view of the driver” in the back seat, according to a criminal complaint.

Kristin Russell

At that point, officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in the Sheetz parking lot on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport, and removed the vehicle’s driver, as well as the passenger, Kristin Russell, 34, of Bridgeport, officers said.

Russell informed officers that she had “a firearm that was hers in the vehicle,” and officers performed a search of the vehicle, and in the front passenger door, officers found a clear plastic bag, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside the bag, officers said there was a white powdery substance, and after officers found a “fully loaded” Trooper MK III revolver and a camo bag which contained drug paraphernalia and a black bag which contained glove box “containing 2 vials of a white powdery substance.”

K9 units arrived on scene to assist in testing the substance, which field-tested positive as fentanyl, and when weighed, the fentanyl totaled 31.64 grams, according to the complaint.

Russell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.