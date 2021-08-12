Woman charged after officers find fentanyl during search of her backpack in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found fentanyl during a search of her backpack in Fairmont.

On Aug. 11, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were on a routine patrol when they observed two people sitting on a loading dock at an Exxon on Jackson Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicole Speelman

The business was closed at the time, so officers spoke with Heather Speelman, 31, of Fairmont, and then performed a search of her backpack, officers said.

During that search, officers found used syringes, foil with burnt residue, cut straws with residue, a “tin cooker with a small cotton ball with brown residue,” loose white pill capsules and a “small sentry safe,” according to the complaint.

Inside the safe, officers found more used syringes, another “tin cooker with a small cotton ball with brown residue,” other “cotton balls with brown residue,” $40 in U.S. currency and a plastic bag containing 5.06 grams of fentanyl, officers said.

Speelman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $31,024 bond.