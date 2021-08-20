Woman charged after officers find fentanyl during vehicle search in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found fentanyl during a vehicle search in Bridgeport.

On Aug. 19, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department saw a vehicle speeding in the Tolley Drive area in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

A traffic stop was later performed on the vehicle while in the area of Emily Drive. Officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver and a passenger was identified as Molly Schindler, 34, of Clarksburg, officers said.

Molly Schindler

A K9 unit arrived on scene and performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics on the side where Schindler was seated, according to the complaint.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found three Buprenorphine strips, as well as a set of digital scales with a white powder residue “in between the passenger seat and center console,” as well as a small makeup bag in the same area as the set of scales, officers said.

A search of Shindler resulted in officers finding “a ‘rock’ of white powder” near her “bra region”; all substances field tested positive for fentanyl, and a “small amount” of marijuana was also found in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Schindler has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.