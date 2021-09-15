Woman charged after officers find methamphetamine in vehicle during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Sierra Shumate

On Sept. 14, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were patrolling the Stealey area of Clarksburg when they observed a silver Chevy Malibu with a non-functioning brake light, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Sierra Shumate, 22, of Stonewood, who “advised that she did not have an operator’s license” and that “the vehicle was not hers,” officers said.

After obtaining the vehicle’s registration and insurance, a K9 was taken around the sedan to perform a free air sniff, which resulted in a positive indication, according to the complaint.

At that point, officers performed a search of the vehicle and found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, two small “wax-type bags containing an unknown substance,” empty bags and “a large amount” of U.S. currency, officers said.

Shumate has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.