Woman charged after officers find more than 100 pills in vehicle during traffic stop in Webster County

COWEN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found more than 100 pills in her vehicle during a traffic stop in Webster County.

On Oct. 8, officers with the Cowen Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Webster Road in Cowen for having items hanging from the mirror and obstructing the driver’s view, according to a criminal complaint.

Lisa Stinnett

When officers spoke with the driver, identified as Lisa Stinnett, 51, of Craigsville, she could only provide officers with a registration for the vehicle. A check of Stinnett’s information showed that she had no operator’s permit, officers said.

At that point, Stinnett gave officers consent to search her vehicle, during which time they found an unlabeled pill bottle containing 107 tramadol tablets, as well as “a substantial amount of cash” and a single hydrocodone pill, according to the complaint.

Stinnett has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

