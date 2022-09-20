STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged in Star City after officers say they found mushrooms and methamphetamine during a traffic stop at Sheetz.

Moscillia Teter

On Sunday, officers with the Star City Police Department were in the area of Sheetz when they observed a Honda leaving the parking lot without its headlights or backlights on, according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, officers performed a traffic stop and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Mascillia Teter, 41, of Terra Alta, and observed a “black case in her backpack,” officers said.

When officers asked Teter to see what was inside, “she opened the case” and officers found 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a set of scales, a “known weight device,” $480.50 in U.S. currency, tablets of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, according to the complaint.

After locating those substances and paraphernalia, officers performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in locating an additional $603 in U.S. currency, 5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 22.5 grams of “liquid” methamphetamine, THC wax, two “loaded” syringes and “a quantity” of bags, officers said.

Teter has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.