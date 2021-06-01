Woman charged after officers find narcotics in vehicle after positive K9 indication in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers find narcotics in a vehicle after a positive K9 indication in Bridgeport.

On May 28, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling left of center while on W.Va. Rt. 19 near Shinnston, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle’s driver “traveled on and over the center divided lane multiple times,” and also had an expired inspection sticker and cracked windshield, officers said.

Courtney Oliverio

Officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver and made contact with a passenger, who gave her name as Whitney Oliverio; however, officers later identified her as Courtney Oliverio, 40, of Clarksburg, according to the complaint.

At that point, a K9 unit conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication, and a search of the vehicle resulted in officers discovering two bags “concealed up behind the glove box” which contained 29 grams of presumed methamphetamine, officers said.

Also during the search, officers located a makeup bag containing $3,012 in U.S. currency and “several items of drug paraphernalia concealed inside trunk liner,” according to the complaint.

Oliverio has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.