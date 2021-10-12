Woman charged after officers find ‘trash and feces’ throughout Fairmont residence with 2-year-old present

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers found “trash and feces” throughout a residence with a two-year-old present during a wellbeing check in Fairmont.

On Oct. 11, officers with the Fairmont Police Department performed a wellbeing check on a residence in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers knocked on the front door, they saw “the inside of the apartment in disarray” and could see there was “trash and feces on the floor,” officers said.

Samantha Jacob

At that time, officers made contact with Samantha Jacob, 23, of Fairmont, who said that she and a 2-year-old child were upstairs watching television before letting officers inside, according to the complaint.

While walking through the residence, officers “observed trash throughout the entire residence,” and also observed a kitchen knife lying on the floor; the kitchen floor also “was covered in urine, feces and old food,” officers said.

In two of the children’s rooms, officers found “piles of molded dog feces next to the child’s bed covering the child’s clothes,” according to the complaint.

In the living room, officers saw the floor covered in clothes, animal feces and soiled diapers; there was also a soiled diaper on a bed, as well as molded food in the bedroom, officers said.

Jacob has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,012 bond.