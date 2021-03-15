Woman charged after officers had to administer Narcan while she was passed out in a vehicle in Bridgeport with an infant present

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers had to administer Narcan while she was passed out in a vehicle in Bridgeport with an infant present.

Candis Grady

On Mar. 11, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were informed that a baby was in a 2006 Chevy Impala with “two other adult subjects in the vehicle passed out” who appeared “to be under the influence” at a BFS store on South Wedge Street in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, officers were informed that the driver “had the door open while passed out,” and when officers arrived on scene, they observed the passenger, Candis Grady, 33, of Clarksburg, “passed out in the front of the vehicle with a juvenile in a car seat,” officers said.

Both of the women in the car “were unresponsive” and Narcan had to be administered, at that point, officers performed a search of the vehicle and found a substance which field tested positive as Fentanyl in the vehicle with the child, according to the complaint.

Grady has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.