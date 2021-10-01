Woman charged after officers locate drugs and paraphernalia within reach of child in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers located drugs and paraphernalia within reach of a child during a wellbeing check in Fairmont.

On Sept. 29, officers with the Fairmont Police Department assisted CPS workers on a wellbeing check on Floral Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Fayezelma Dewitt

When officers arrived, they made contact with Fayezelma Dewitt, 30, of Fairmont, and a two-year-old boy who were asleep on the living room couches, officers said.

Officers performed “a safety sweep” of the residence and found “what appeared to be a child’s room to have multiple paraphernalia items in plain sight,” according to the complaint.

As well as the paraphernalia, officers located a crib and children’s clothing in the room, officers said.

While speaking with Dewitt, officers observed a smoking device on the living room table and the “child attempted to pick it up while officers were present,” according to the complaint.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers located hypodermic needles, used plastic bags with residue, smoking devices with heavy residue and “other containers” with controlled substance residue which were “in reach or easy access to the juvenile,” officers said.

Dewitt has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,012 bond.