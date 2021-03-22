Woman charged after officers respond to Fairmont residence to assist with wellbeing check for a minor and find drug paraphernalia ‘among different toys and arts and crafts materials a child might use’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers responded to a Fairmont residence to assist with a wellbeing check for a minor and find drug paraphernalia “among different toys and arts and crafts materials a child might use.”

On Jan. 5, officers with the Fairmont Police Department assisted Child Protective Services on a wellbeing check of a child at a residence on 4th Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Angel Dennison

When CPS officers arrived, they made contact with Angel Dennison, 31, of Fairmont, and conducted the check-up of the residence, asking for permission to enter the bedrooms of the home, officers said.

Upon a search of Dennison’s bedroom, CPS officers found multiple methamphetamine smoking devices, empty bags, as well as bags containing “apparent controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

When tested, one of the bags contained marijuana and another contained methamphetamine, and when Fairmont Police entered the residence, they observed “controlled substances and paraphernalia lying on her[Dennison’s] bed,” and officers “could also smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the bedroom,” officers said.

At that point, Dennison “advised that there were potentially more controlled substances located inside of her apartment,” and officers then obtained a search warrant, according to the complaint.

During the search of Dennison’s residence, officers found a broken glass pipe “for smoking methamphetamine” under Dennison’s bed and a fourth of the wall between Dennison’s room and a juvenile’s room missing. Dennison’s bedroom also did not have a door. These factors “left Dennison’s room easily accessible to [the juvenile].”

The drug paraphernalia seized in Dennison’s room was “among different toys and arts and crafts materials a child might use,” according to the complaint.

Dennison has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.