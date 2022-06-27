ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after she passed out with a kitten in her vehicle in Elkins.

On June 26, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a suspicious person at Advance Auto Parts in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Debbie Bennett

When deputies arrived, they saw Debbie Bennett, 39, Huttonsville, “passed out in the backseat” of a Jeep; after she woke up and spoke to deputies, they “noticed her speech was extremely low and mumbled, she was disoriented, she wouldn’t make eye contact” … “and she had a hard time standing on her own,” deputies said.

While speaking with Bennett, deputies “also smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle,” and then asked Bennett “if she had a valid prescription for medical marijuana,” to which she replied she did not, according to the complaint.

During that time, deputies saw a black kitten in the front seat, and its “eyes were swollen shut with green puss coming out of them,” and “had extremely shallow breathing one minute and would pant the next,” said deputies. The kitten also showed redness of the tongue and mouth and would only respond to it being touched, according to the complaint.

Bennett has been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and three counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.