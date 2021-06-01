Woman charged after police find methamphetamine and suboxone in Marion County ‘packaged for individual sale,’ troopers say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after police found methamphetamine and suboxone in Marion County “packaged for individual sale,” troopers said.

On May 25, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received an anonymous drug complaint on a home on Everson Road in Marion County, according to a criminal complaint.

Eva Gowers

While en route to the home, troopers performed a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevy Impala while on Everson Road and made contact with the driver, Eva Gowers, 37, of Fairmont, who was identified as the homeowner, troopers said.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, which yielded a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, after which a search was performed, according to the complaint.

During the search, police found “methamphetamine and suboxone strips packaged for individual sale,” and troopers read Gowers a Miranda statement, troopers said.

While speaking with troopers, Gowers stated “I played the middle man,” when asked about the methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Gowers has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.