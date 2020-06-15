Woman charged after police respond to complaint of her being passed out in vehicle with drugs, firearms in reach of 8-year-old child

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged with child neglect after officers said they responded to a call of her being passed out in her vehicle with drugs and weapons in reach of an 8-year-old child.

On June 13, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to the Hardees on Main Street in Clarksburg for a well-being check for a woman who was reported as sleeping in her car in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Shelby Beverly

When officers arrived on scene, they observed the woman, identified as Shelby Beverly, 28, of Clarksburg, “passed out” in a car with improper registration which was still running, officers said, and they also observed a female juvenile in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers were able to wake Beverly, but “she continued to exhibit drowsiness,” and “had bloodshot, watery eyes, notably constricted pupils and droopy eyelids,” according to the complaint.

When Beverly spoke to officers, her speak was “low and raspy, and hard to understand at times,” and officers noted that Beverly’s movements and coordination were slow, officers said.

After administering field sobriety tests on Beverly, officers noticed that she was exhibiting “positive signs of impairment,” according to the complaint, and a search resulted in officers finding a .380 Smith & Wesson in her waistband and an unloaded silver Derringer .380 handgun in the passenger seat.

Also during the search, officers said they found numerous .380 rounds and other ammunition; in Beverly’s bra, officers also said they found a small plastic container with a single oxycodone pill, a single clonazepam, a “partial” alprazolam pill, a single buspirone pill, and seven other unidentifiable pills inside.

In the vehicle, officers found one heroin stamp, a “small amount” of methamphetamine, a piece of an unknown white pill, two smoking devices and two syringes, according to the complaint.

Beverly has been charged with gross child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.