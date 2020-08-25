Woman charged after police say they found multiple drugs, paraphernalia on her person during routine traffic stop in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers say they found multiple drugs and paraphernalia on her person during a routine traffic stop in Morgantown.

On Aug. 23, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Saturn Ion with an expired W.Va. registration of 31G940 in the parking lot of Chateau Royal apartments in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Laura Cool

When troopers approached the vehicle, they found four people inside, one of whom was Laura Cool, 27, of Morgantown, and troopers asked each of the passengers to exit the vehicle, troopers said.

Upon a search of Cool’s person, officers found her to be in possession of 3.5 grams of a gray powder substance presumed to be heroin, three bags of a white powder substance presumed to be cocaine in the amount of approximately 1 gram, as well as “various drug paraphernalia,” according to the complaint.

Cool has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.