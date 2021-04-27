Woman charged after setting trailer on fire in Montrose while in ‘an altered mental state,’ deputies say

MONTROSE, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after setting a trailer on fire in Montrose while in “an altered mental state,” deputies said.

On Apr. 25, the Leading Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to a suspected arson at a residence on Prosperous Lane in Montrose, according to a criminal complaint.

Carla Shreve

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with the fire department and learned that Carla Shreve, 61, of Montrose, has “admitted to setting the trailer on fire,” deputies said.

While on scene, deputies observed that the “trailer was completely burned to the ground,” and after being read her Miranda rights, Shreve agreed to speak to deputies without an attorney present, according to the complaint.

Shreve told deputies that the trailer was on her property and belonged to an individual “who was allegedly in prison,” and that “no one resides inside it,” however, Shreve did state that “there were personal items” in the trailer, deputies said.

She also stated that she “wanted the trailer off her property,” and so she “used a cigarette lighter, went inside, and lit a napkin on fire over a wooded area of the trailer,” and at that point, “the trailer caught fire and she watched it burn until the fire department showed up,” according to the complaint.

Deputies located the lighter in her purse, and while they spoke to Shreve, deputies noted that “she was displaying signs of an altered mental state,” deputies said.

The complaint notes that Shreve” was hearing voices inside her head,” and that the “voices told her that ‘judgement day is coming and everything will be on fire soon anyways’.”

An investigation by the West Virginia State Police Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was arson, according to a press release sent out by the state fire marshal’s office.

Shreve is charged with second-degree arson. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.