ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a shoplifting call in Elkins resulted in officers locating drugs.

Starr Bausum

On Aug. 13, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to the Par Mar store on W.Va. Rt. 33 in Elkins after someone reported shoplifting in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that Starr Bausum, 39, of Elkins, “had been in the store and was at the cell phone chargers for a long time,” and when a cashier asked Bausum if she needed help, Bausum “went to the back of the store,” officers said.

Officers later made contact with Bausum in the parking lot of a nearby Kroger and observed a bag containing a substance presumed to be methamphetamine in Bausum’s purse, according to the complaint.

After officers detained Bausum, they located seven Alprazolam tablets, two foil wraps containing presumed heroin, an empty plastic bag, a cell phone, presumed marijuana and a packaged cell phone charger believed to be stolen from the Par Mar store, officers said.

Bausum has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and shoplifting. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.