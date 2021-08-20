Woman charged after stabbing incident on Bond Street in Clarksburg

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after a stabbing incident on Bond Street in Clarksburg.

Offender Picture
Michelle Eckenrode

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, the Clarksburg Police Department received a call of a domestic-related stabbing taking place on Bond Street in Clarksburg.

When officers arrived, they found that Michelle Eckenrode, 22, of Clarksburg, had stabbed a male victim, Kiddy said.

Harrison County EMS was on scene and treated the victim at the scene. However, he was not transported and did not sustain any serious injuries, according to Kiddy.

As a result of the incident, which is still under investigation, Eckenrode has been charged with malicious assault, Kiddy said.

Eckenrode is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories