Woman charged after stabbing incident on Bond Street in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after a stabbing incident on Bond Street in Clarksburg.

Michelle Eckenrode

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, the Clarksburg Police Department received a call of a domestic-related stabbing taking place on Bond Street in Clarksburg.

When officers arrived, they found that Michelle Eckenrode, 22, of Clarksburg, had stabbed a male victim, Kiddy said.

Harrison County EMS was on scene and treated the victim at the scene. However, he was not transported and did not sustain any serious injuries, according to Kiddy.

As a result of the incident, which is still under investigation, Eckenrode has been charged with malicious assault, Kiddy said.

Eckenrode is being held in North Central Regional Jail.