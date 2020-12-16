Woman charged after stealing more than $7,000 in merchandise from her employer in Fairmont, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after stealing more than $7,000 worth of merchandise from her employer in Fairmont, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, a woman took “approximately $7,473.85 worth of merchandise” from her employer, according to a criminal complaint.

Jacqueline Ganaway

The woman, identified as Jacqueline Ganaway, 32, of Fairmont, was an employee of Eye Candy Beauty Supply in Fairmont where she “was observed on camera to take items from the store and place them into her bag,” then would take the items out of the store without paying for them, officers said.

The complaint states that the store noticed inventory losses only on days when Ganaway was working, and when the store’s owner confronted Ganaway, she “admits and apologizes” for taking the items during a recorded conversation, according to the complaint.

Officers received a copy of the video and audio of the conversation, officers said.

Ganaway has been charged with embezzlement and grand larceny. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $2,512 bond.