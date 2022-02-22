FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after task force members find drugs while executing a search warrant on a Fairmont residence.

Hope Shriver

On Feb. 18, member of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence on Garrett Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, task force members located a lock box in a bedroom where Hope Shriver, 38, of Fairmont, was also found, task force members said.

Inside of the lockbox, task force members found 0.5 ounces of presumed fentanyl, 0.5 ounces of presumed methamphetamine and two bags of psilocybin mushrooms; also during the search, task force members located a loaded semi-automatic pistol, U.S. currency, “cutting agents,” sets of digital scales, multiple cell phones, preloaded syringes and packaging materials, according to the complaint.

Shriver has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.