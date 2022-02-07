Woman charged after task force members find more than half a pound of methamphetamine during search of Randolph County residence

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after task force members find more than half a pound of methamphetamine during a search of a residence in Randolph County.

On Feb. 4, members of the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force working with deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence at the Yokum Trailer Park in Mill Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

Pansy Ray

During the search, task force members located Pansy Ray, 42, of Valley Bend, and three other individuals who were then secured, task force members said.

Upon searching the residence, task force members located a sandwich bag that contained “four individual bags of a crystal-like substance” inside the rear of the sofa in the living room, a “large bundle” of U.S. currency in multiple locations, a large vacuum-sealed bag containing presumed marijuana, a small bag of “a white powdery substance” and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

At the task force office, the substances were weighed and tested, resulting in a total of 8 ounces of methamphetamine and a 1.5 ounce bag of methamphetamine, task force members said.

After Ray was read her Miranda rights, she “stated that she had sold methamphetamine in the past month to friends and acquaintances,” according to the complaint.

Ray has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.