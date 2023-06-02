FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after task force members located 40 grams of methamphetamine during a search in Fairmont.

Chelsea Stewart

On June 1, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force working with the Fairmont Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on an outbuilding at a residence on Taylor Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Task force members learned that Chelsea Stewart, 31, of Fairmont, had been living in the outbuilding and “was the target of an ongoing drug investigation,” task force members said.

While at the outbuilding, task force members located Stewart and another individual, and during the search, task force members located “a large quantity of a crystal-like substance of suspected methamphetamine,” plastic bags, a set of digital scales and “a large sum” of U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

A test of the substance resulted in a positive indication for methamphetamine in a quantity of approximately 40 grams, task force members said.

Stewart has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $200,012 bond.