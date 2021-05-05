Woman charged after task force officers said they found drugs on her while performing ‘mobile surveillance’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after task force officers said they found drugs on her while performing “mobile surveillance” in Morgantown.

On May 5, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force were conducting “mobile surveillance” on an individual in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Jessica Bittinger

On that date, they observed Jessica Bittinger, 37, of Morgantown pull into the CVS on Pineview Drive in Morgantown where “she began to meet customers,” task force members said.

During that time, task force members observed “Bittinger meet with three different customers in a very short span of time,” and after the final customer left the area, task force members approached Bittinger in such a way that she “couldn’t flee the area,” according to the complaint.

When task force members made contact with Bittinger, she “tried to stuff a small plastic bag in her shirt but she was unsuccessful and it fell out,” after that, Bittinger “admitted that she had drugs on her person,” task force officers said.

After that, Bittinger gave consent for task force members to search her vehicle, and officers found “three different suspected amounts of powder,” which field-tested positive for fentanyl, as well as another substance which field-tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Bittinger has been charged with two counts of possession with intent. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.