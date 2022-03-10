FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after she threw drugs out of her vehicle during a traffic pursuit through Fairmont.

On March 9, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were patrolling the area of Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont when they saw a green Chevy Trailblazer traveling in the opposite direction going 45 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Whittney Yerace

At that point, troopers noted the vehicle’s driver was Whitney Yerace, 35, of Fairmont, who was “a known drug offender,” and when troopers turned around, Yerace sped up, troopers said.

Troopers then activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on Yerace’s vehicle, but she failed to stop and “continued to travel at a high rate of speed in a manner showing reckless indifference.” She “ran through multiple red-lighted traffic lights and three stop signs,” according to the complaint.

After Yerace failed to yield on the roundabout on W.Va. Rt. 219, she traveled onto W.Va. Rt. 310 where she “lost control, traveled over a grassy median into the Castle business parking lot through a chain link fence.” Her vehicle came to a rest in the Wendy’s parking lot, troopers said.

When troopers spoke with Yerace, she said that she ran because she was scared, and that “she also threw drugs out of the window at some point during the pursuit,” according to the complaint.

Yerace has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $85,012 bond.