Woman charged after traffic stop in Fairmont results in officers locating more than 1 ounce of methamphetamine

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after a traffic stop in Fairmont results in officers locating more than 1 ounce of methamphetamine in a vehicle.

On Sept. 20, officers with the Fairmont Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road and “almost being involved in a head-on style accident” in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Erika Miller

Officers identified the driver as Erika Miller, 45, of Fairmont, who “admitted that within the vehicle there was a large amount of methamphetamine,” as well as pills, officers said.

A search was then performed on the vehicle which resulted in officers seizing 1.5 ounces of presumed methamphetamine, a “large quantity” of pills, two cell phones, as well as “a large sum” of U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Miller has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.