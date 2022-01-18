Woman charged after troopers find drugs during Preston County traffic stop

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after state troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Jan. 16, troopers with the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police were on routine patrol in the area of W.Va. Rt. 26 when they observed a Ford Escape “swerving on the roadway crossing both lanes in the southbound lane,” according to a criminal complaint.

Kimberly Chidester

At that point, troopers pulled Kimberly Chidester, 36, of Tunnelton, over. She then informed troopers “she did not have a valid license,” according to court documents.

When troopers asked her if she had anything illegal on her, Chidester stated that “she had methamphetamine inside her jacket pocket,” and after troopers placed Chidester under arrest, she told them that “she makes trips to Morgantown” in order to “transport the substance[methamphetamine] for a payment by the ounce,” according to the complaint.

During that same conversation, Chidester told troopers “she was paid approximately $550 to transport the substance from Morgantown to Terra Alta,” and when troopers weighed the presumed methamphetamine, it amounted to a little more than 2 ounces; Chidester also had “a large amount” of bags, as well as Subutex pills on her person, troopers said.

Chidester has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail