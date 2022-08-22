WEST UNION, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.

Gabriella Wengerd

On Aug. 21, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of an active pursuit taking place in Ritchie County and heading toward Doddridge County, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon joining the pursuit, troopers followed the vehicle until it drove off the roadway near the MarkWest Sherwood Plant where it got “stuck in a field,” troopers said.

At that time, the driver exited the vehicle, and troopers made contact with the female passenger, identified as Gabriella Wengerd, 19, of Norton, Ohio, and troopers performed a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Upon searching the vehicle, troopers located four bags containing alprazolam and one bag containing rocks of presumed methamphetamine, troopers said.

Wengerd has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.