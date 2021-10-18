Woman charged after troopers find drugs in ‘baby bottle bag’ after responding to shoplifting call in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs in “a baby bottle bag” after responding to a shoplifting call in Elkins.

On Oct. 15, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the Walmart in Elkins on a shoplifting complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Kristina Bennett

When troopers arrived, they spoke with Walmart employees who stated that Kristen Bennett, 41, had stolen items by concealing them in a lunch box, troopers said.

A search of Bennett’s person resulted in troopers locating two pink bags containing presumed methamphetamine and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Inside the same pouch, as the methamphetamine, troopers found a “baby pacifier” which belonged to an infant in Bennett’s care, troopers said.

Troopers allowed Bennett to take the infant to another individual in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, and before troopers began a search of the vehicle, Bennett “entered the vehicle and grabbed a baby bottle bag,” according to the complaint.

After ordering Bennett to exit the vehicle, troopers searched the “baby bottle bag and found a bread bag containing presumed marijuana, a blue bag containing presumed methamphetamine, a glass smoking device, and $270 in U.S. currency, troopers said.

In a Miranda interview, Bennett told troopers that “she knew that the controlled substances were inside of the baby bottle bag,” according to the complaint.

Bennett has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, child neglect, and third-offense shoplifting. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.