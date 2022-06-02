CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs while responding to a shoplifting call in Shinnston.

Amy Kerns

On May 31, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on Haywood Road in Shinnston in reference to a shoplifting call, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they located Amy Kerns, 37, of Clarksburg, in a 2013 Dodge Dart, and noted that she was one of the subjects mentioned in the shoplifting call, troopers said.

During their investigation, troopers located a green case in Kerns’ purse which contained “a smoking device and a cylinder containing a white crystal powdery substance,” according to the complaint.

Also in the search, troopers located three crystal-like rocks of presumed methamphetamine, a small bag containing heroin stamps, a set of scales and a drug ledger, troopers said.

Kerns has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $3,000 bond.