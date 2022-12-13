FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont.

On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint.

Crystal Pavalok

After learning that an individual involved in the incident, identified as Crystal Pavalok, 48, of Fairmont, was located at the Belmont Motor Inn in Fairmont, troopers traveled to the area and spoke with Pavalok, troopers said.

During the conversation with Pavalok, she gave troopers permission to enter the residence, upon which time they observed drugs and paraphernalia in plain view; after placing Pavalok under arrest, troopers performed a search of the room and found 2 grams of fentanyl, a large amount of U.S. currency, weighted scales, packaging material, as well as “two types of schedule 4 controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pavalok has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.