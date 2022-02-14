RIVESVILLE, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers found heroin and methamphetamine at a residence in Rivesville.

Maddison Webb

On Feb. 3, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police came into contact with a woman at a residence on Satterfield Street in Rivesville, according to a criminal complaint.

While speaking with the woman, identified as Maddison Webb, 23, of Morgantown, troopers learned from verbal statements that she had meth and heroin in her possession, troopers said.

At that point, Webb “assisted troopers in locating and identifying the substances” within the residence, according to the complaint.

Webb has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.