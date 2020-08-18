Woman charged after troopers find large quantities of drugs in vehicle during routine traffic stop in Barbour County

JUNIOR, W.Va. — A woman has received drug charges after troopers said they found large quantities of drugs in her vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Barbour County.

On Aug. 17, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting surveillance on a residence known to have “high drug activity” in Junior, according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, a white Chevy Trailblazer was leaving the residence, and troopers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on River Road after seeing the vehicle “go left of center,” troopers said.

Sabrina Sutherland

Troopers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Sabrina Sutherland, 47, of Coalton, and asked her if there was anything in the vehicle that troopers should be aware of, to which Sutherland replied that “she has marijuana in the car,” according to the complaint.

Sutherland then gave troopers permission to search the vehicle, during which time troopers said they found 52 grams of presumed methamphetamine, a glass jar containing presumed marijuana and a plastic bag with multiple other bags “used for the distribution of narcotics.”

Troopers also found a blue 9mm SCCY pistol and a black Smith and Wesson M&P .380 pistol in ther vehicle, according to the complaint.

Sutherland has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.