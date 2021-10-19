Woman charged after troopers find marijuana during search of vehicle in Randolph County

Beverly, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers find marijuana during a search of a vehicle in Randolph County.

On Oct. 18, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol of the area of Rich Mountain Road in Beverly when they observed a Hyundai Sonata being driven by an individual with an outstanding arrest warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

Emily Swecker

When troopers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, they observed the passenger, identified as Emily Swecker, 30, attempted to “either conceal or retrieve an item from beneath her seat,” troopers said.

At that point, troopers saw a “clear glass vial containing a translucent crystalline substance” of presumed methamphetamine in plain view, which resulted in a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, troopers located an empty holster, and at that point, Swecker stated “that she ‘had the clip’,” and then produced a loaded magazine, troopers said.

After that, troopers located a brown paper bag containing presumed marijuana, a blue container with eight presumed marijuana seeds, as well as a set of digital scales with presumed methamphetamine residue, according to the complaint.

When troopers spoke with Swecker, she “indicated that she used the scale to ‘weigh that f***ing weed’,”; troopers also found $3,110 in U.S. currency on Swecker’s person, troopers said.

Swecker held previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility, according to the complaint.

Swecker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.