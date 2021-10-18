Woman charged after troopers find meth during traffic stop in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Oct. 15, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were performing a routine patrol of the area of U.S. Rt. 70 in Kingwood when they observed a vehicle with a male without a seatbelt on, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the vehicle “accelerated at a high rate of speed,” occasionally crossing the double yellow line as the driver drove the vehicle past vehicles in front of him, troopers said.

Keri Adams

After turning into a driveway to a residence on King Street, the vehicle came to a stop, at which point the vehicle’s driver fled on foot; troopers then made contact with the remaining two individuals in the vehicle, one of whom was identified as Keri Adams, 28, of Tunnelton, according to the complaint.

After asking Adams and the other individual to exit the vehicle, troopers observed a glass smoking device in plain view and “could also detect the odor of burnt marijuana,” troopers said.

Troopers then conducted a search of the vehicle which resulted in them locating “several” containers of suspected methamphetamine, a set of digital scales with presumed methamphetamine residue, as well as 50 small plastic bags, according to the complaint.

Adams has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond