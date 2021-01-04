Woman charged after troopers find multiple bags of marijuana during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers said they found multiple bags of marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Dec. 31, troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop on a gold 2006 Ford Taurus displaying an expired inspection sticker from April 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

Autumn Berkenstock

When troopers attempted to make contact with the vehicle’s driver, she “initially refused to roll down the window,” but later troopers spoke to the driver and identified her as Autumn Berkenstock, 33, of Clarksburg, who said “she was traveling to work,” troopers said.

While speaking with Berkenstock, troopers “detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the passenger compartment of the vehicle,” and Berkenstock “voluntarily provided [troopers] with an orange pounch,” according to the complaint.

Inside the pouch, officers said they found another pouch containing four individually packaged bags of marijuana, as well as $275 in cash.

Berkernstock has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.