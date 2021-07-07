Woman charged after troopers respond to overdose complaint at Buckhannon residence with children present

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers responded to an overdose complaint at a Buckhannon residence where children were present.

On July 3, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Valley Green Drive in Buckhannon in reference to an overdose call, according to a criminal complaint.

Gina Jenkins

When troopers arrived, they made contact with EMS on the scene who was actively caring for Gina Jenkins, 27, of Buckhannon, as well as officers with the Buckhannon Police Department who held a straw and paper packaging which was given to them by Jenkins’ boyfriend, troopers said.

Troopers then spoke to Jenkins’ boyfriend and he stated that he found Jenkins “in and out of consciousness” and that she was “holding the straw and paper packaging when he found her,” according to the complaint.

At that point, officers made contact with Jenkins, who “had already signed a refusal with EMS,” and asked her what happened, to which Jenkins replied “she ‘took a little bit’ because she was about to start her period,” troopers said.

Jenkins then told troopers that ‘I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was pain relief,’ and when troopers asked how she took “it,” Jenkins replied, ‘I put a little on my tongue and I smoked it,’ according to the complaint.

When troopers asked where the substance came from, Jenkins said ‘I don’t know. It was on my dresser.’ and that the substance “looked like Goody’s powder” and was in aluminum foil when she found it, troopers said.

Troopers also observed Jenkins’ clothing to be wet, and when asked about it, Jenkins replied that “she got in the bathtub to relieve her cramping pain after she took what she believed to be Goody’s powder,” according to the complaint.

Jenkins then said that the five children in the residence were not allowed into the bedroom, but that the door was not locked and “was only able to be locked from the inside,” and when troopers told her that the children could easily access the room, Jenkins replied ‘They know they’re not allowed in my room. I have strict rules,’ troopers said.

Troopers then pointed out that children “were currently jumping on the bed,” and Jenkins replied that the children “often break rules in place,” according to the complaint.

After Jenkins signed a consent form for troopers to search the residence, they found a package of presumed marijuana, numerous opened paper packaging, and two unopened paper packages which field-tested positive as methamphetamine and fentanyl, troopers said.

Jenkins has been charged with possession of fentanyl and child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.